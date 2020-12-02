CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI man claims his coronavirus test results went to someone else with same name

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state of Rhode Island seeks to increase its testing capacity and get results to people faster, a North Kingstown man tells 12 News he’s been waiting on his for days.

Andrew Ewing and his family got tested in Wickford last week and while everyone else received their results within 24 hours, he believes his may have gone to another person with the same name as him.

Watch the above video for his story.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community