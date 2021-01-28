CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI lifting curfew for businesses as COVID-19 numbers improve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The early closure advisory for Rhode Island businesses is scheduled to be lifted next week, Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced Thursday.

A mandatory shutdown time of 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 p.m. on weekends has been restricting businesses in the state since November.

The curfew will be lifted on Monday morning at 12:01 a.m., according to Alexander-Scott.

Several communities, including Cranston, Smithfield and more recently North Providence, put forth resolutions urging the state to lift the curfew, especially after Massachusetts announced they would be easing their restrictions last week.

Health officials say it is now possible to end the curfew because Rhode Islanders have done a good job bringing down the rate of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Alexander-Scott said she hopes the new rules will give business owners some “flexibility and relief,” but emphasized that patrons still need to follow public health guidance such as social distancing and remaining at their tables.

“We need Rhode Islanders to continue to follow the rules,” Alexander-Scott said. “If you are out late, don’t let your guard down. Wear your mask and stay with your household.”

Bar areas will remain closed, she added, and all other current restrictions have been extended for another month.

Providence

