RI leaders to offer COVID-19 update at 2:30 pm Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their next daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the news conference live on WPRI 12 and right here on WPRI.com.

On Tuesday, state leaders announced four more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to eight, along with 86 new positive tests for a total of 488. The number of people hospitalized rose to 59, up from 41 on Monday.

Raimondo continued to urge Rhode Islanders to adhere to her stay-at-home order, social distancing guidelines and ban on gatherings of five people or more. She ordered state beaches and parks to close starting on Friday after hearing numerous reports of people congregating.

The governor also made another plea for trained medical and behavioral health professionals to sign up online to help with the state’s COVID-19 response. Nursing students who have completed a semester are also encouraged to apply for a 90-day certified nursing assistant license.

Raimondo said the state is conducting 500-600 tests per day. She hopes the drive-through testing sites set up at URI, RIC and the CCRI Knight Campus will help reduce the backlog and meet her goal of conducting 1,000 tests a day. To get tested, residents must first make an appointment through their doctor or an urgent care center.

Recently released projections from epidemiologists at the University of Washington show COVID-19 could peak in Rhode Island in mid-April and cause nearly 260 deaths. On Wednesday, Raimondo warned people not to put much stock in those projections, saying the forecast may be too optimistic.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465