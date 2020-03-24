RI lawmakers to convene obscure board to borrow up to $300M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island legislative leaders have decided to convene an obscure four-member disaster board in order to authorize Gov. Gina Raimondo to borrow up to $300 million to help the state get through a cash crunch caused by coronavirus, WPRI 12 has learned.

The Disaster Emergency Funding Board will convene on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the State Room, according to an email Senate President Dominick Ruggerio sent fellow senators on Tuesday. The meeting will be live streamed, but the public will not be allowed to attend in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Public comment will be accepted by email.

The board, created under a 1973 statute, is made up of Ruggerio, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, Senate Finance Committee Chairman William Conley and House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney, all Democrats. It is allowed to authorize borrowing for up to two years as well as other financial transfers.

“Hopefully, by all doing our part, we will be though the worst of this emergency situation soon,” Ruggerio wrote in the email.

In a letter to the four dated Monday, Raimondo requested authority to borrow up to $300 million from either the federal government or a private entity. The letter did not specify what financial entity will be used.

She is also asking them to let her “make funds available by transferring funds as needed for cash flow purposes into the General Fund from general obligation capital proceeds, state university and college funds and any quasi-public agencies with available cash balances.”

Raimondo and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner have both warned in recent days that major steps would need to be taken to ensure the state could keep enough cash on hand in the coming weeks. Magaziner has been huddling with advisers in recent days to examine options.

“The state’s not going to run out of money,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday. “It’s going to be very, very difficult, but it isn’t something Rhode Islanders should be worried about.” Still, she added, “Clearly our revenues have fallen off a cliff.”

Obtaining more cash is only the most pressing of the financial challenges facing Rhode Island leaders, however. They are also confronting a radically altered budget picture for the current 2019-20 fiscal year, which ends June 30, and the 2020-21 fiscal year that would follow. Expenses are set to rise quickly, while revenue is collapsing as much of the economy shuts down.

In a letter to House lawmakers Monday, Mattiello admitted the situation is “changing rapidly,” but said, “Lost revenues and increased expenses will have to be solved.” He noted that sales and income taxes, which account for about two-thirds of state revenue, were plummeting while a major cash cow — Twin River’s two casinos — was closed for at least two weeks.

More to come.

