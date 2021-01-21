RI lawmaker drafts legislation that would make it illegal to vaccinate ineligible residents

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One state lawmaker has introduced legislation that would make it a felony to distribute vaccines to residents who are currently ineligible to receive their first dose.

The legislation, drafted by Rep. Charlene Lima, would make it illegal for any person or place to knowingly administer a vaccine to anyone who is not yet eligible to do so per the state’s vaccine rollout. It would also make it a misdemeanor for anyone who receives a vaccine knowing they are currently ineligible.

“Any individual having the authority over who gets the vaccine that deviates from the phase eligibility guidelines is potentially a murderer,” Lima said. “By giving a vaccine to an ineligible recipient, they could potentially be signing a death warrant for those legally eligible and more susceptible to COVID-19 and its deadly consequences.”

Lima’s legislation comes as the R.I. Attorney General’s office examines whether the state’s distribution of vaccines has resulted in any legal violations, as hospitals recently expanded eligibility to include people who don’t work directly with patients.

“The excuse that, because of no-shows, they had extra vaccines that might spoil is nothing more than a dishonest way to get around the phase guidelines and make life-saving vaccines available to the politically connected,” Lima said.

R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott defended the state’s hospitals for distributing vaccines to non-clinical employees, stating that having them vaccinated would “protect our hospital infrastructure.”

“Even though they may not be patient-facing, they are part of what makes a hospital function,” she said.

12 News reached out to the state’s top hospital groups, Lifespan and Care New England, regarding how they’re distributing the vaccine.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lifespan said, “Every employee is important to the operations of the system. We all share the concern and eagerness to get this life-saving vaccine into the arms of our elderly and high-risk populations across the state. The infrastructure, planning and staff we had in place has allowed us to move the vaccine out even more quickly than we had anticipated — and in fact, RIDOH has charged us with vaccinating a sizable list of community practices, including all their critical employees, so that doses are not sitting in freezers, but are reaching intended targets.”

A spokesperson for Care New England issued a similar statement, which reads, “All hospital workers were offered a vaccine to ensure continued staffing of all hospital functions during pandemic surges, beginning with those with the closest contact with patients, and progressing to support staff, and now to volunteers and affiliated community practices.”

Anyone found in violation of Lima’s legislation could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. Any business entity that is administering the vaccine knowingly to people who are ineligible may have their licenses suspended for up to one year and could face a fine of up to $500,000 per violation.