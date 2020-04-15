PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local law firm is stepping up to thank healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike Bottaro and the Bottaro Law Firm sponsored a free lunch for Lifespan employees at the Seaplane Diner on Wednesday.
Lifespan employees who attended showed their hospital badge at the register, and Bottaro and his team picked up the tab.
“It was kind of a neat opportunity to do something nice to help out the diner and help out the hospital,” Bottaro said. “This is just a tiny little thing so, it was nice to see some smiles and who doesn’t want a free lunch every once in a while?”
“I’m glad we could just do a little thing for them,” he added. “Really, they’re doing so much for us on the front lines protecting our community.”
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Kennedy: Send all Massachusetts voters a mail ballot this year
- RI law firm provides Lifespan employees with free lunch
- Masks now mandatory in Barrington; violators will be issued $500 fine
- PVDFest postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Stand together by staying apart’: Mayor suggests acts of kindness to honor One Boston Day