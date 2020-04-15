1  of  2
RI law firm provides Lifespan employees with free lunch

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local law firm is stepping up to thank healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Bottaro and the Bottaro Law Firm sponsored a free lunch for Lifespan employees at the Seaplane Diner on Wednesday.

Lifespan employees who attended showed their hospital badge at the register, and Bottaro and his team picked up the tab.

“It was kind of a neat opportunity to do something nice to help out the diner and help out the hospital,” Bottaro said. “This is just a tiny little thing so, it was nice to see some smiles and who doesn’t want a free lunch every once in a while?”

“I’m glad we could just do a little thing for them,” he added. “Really, they’re doing so much for us on the front lines protecting our community.”

Providence

