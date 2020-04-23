RI launches online COVID-19 ‘self-checker’ tool

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders who are worried that they’re at-risk or suspect they may have the coronavirus can now utilize a “self-checker” program online.

The web-based platform was developed by Diagnostic Robotics and launched Wednesday. Rhode Island is the first state in the country to implement a “self-checker” system, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The self-checker tool is survey-based: participants are asked to answer a series of questions regarding symptoms, potential exposures and other risk factors.

Based on the information submitted, the self-checker will provide guidance on whether you should seek medical care, quarantine or isolate.

The self-checker tool is not only beneficial for the user, but it also helps state health officials who are tracking the spread of the virus.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said the tool can help monitor outbreaks by using predictive technology to flag potential COVID-19 “hot spots” before they occur.

The program is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines