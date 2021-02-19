RI launches form for housebound residents seeking in-home COVID-19 vaccination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has yet to finalize its plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who are unable to leave their homes, but there’s now a way for those individuals to notify the state of their condition.

On Friday, the Health Department launched an online form to gather information from housebound Rhode Islanders. A caregiver or health care provider can fill out the form if the patient is unable to themselves.

The form does not register an individual to receive the vaccine, officials noted. They encouraged Rhode Islanders to make an effort to get their shot outside their homes, saying they can request transportation to a vaccination site at least 48 hours before their appointment by calling MTM at 1-855-330-9131 (TTY: 711) or visiting their website.

Those eligible for a shot must visit VaccinateRI.org or call (844) 930-1779 to book an appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites, or try to get one through a city- or town-run clinic or at a participating CVS or Walgreen’s pharmacy.

The Health Department also released new overviews in English and Spanish on how to get vaccinated through the various channels.

The state is currently vaccinating residents 75 and older, however, people 65 and older will be eligible to make an appointment starting next Monday.

Health officials announced Friday that the federal government is doubling the amount of doses going to CVS and Walgreen’s locations next week.

By the end of next week, CVS plans to double its number of pharmacies offering shots from 7 to 14, while Walgreen’s plans to increase the number of locations from 15 to 24.