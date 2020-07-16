RI launches 2nd antibody testing program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials are coordinating a second round of coronavirus antibody testing to better understand the prevalence of the disease in people in high-contact professions.

First responders, National Guard members, state Department of Health staff, prison workers, and hospital and nursing home staff will be able to schedule a test online starting Friday.

“Antibody testing tells us whether someone was previously exposed to a virus and helps us understand how prevalent the virus is in a community and across the state,” Director of the Department of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said.

“Rhode Island is already a national leader in PCR-based diagnostic testing for COVID-19,” she continued. “Supplementing what we learn from diagnostic testing with antibody testing is important to understand how COVID-19 is spreading in the state and to support people and communities that are most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Results are expected to be made available approximately four days after the test. Testing sites will be located at or near hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, first responder facilities and public safety agencies.

To schedule a test, visit firstserosurveryri.com.