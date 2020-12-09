RI House task force to continue COVID-19 vaccine discussions with CVS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans continue to be made for Rhode Island’s eventual distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The R.I. House of Representatives Task Force for COVID-19 vaccine is meeting virtually Wednesday afternoon to discuss these efforts with Woonsocket-based CVS, which is helping to distribute the vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could give emergency use approval to Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine as soon as Thursday, but it will still be weeks to months before the vaccine is widely available, which means Americans need to continue following public health guidelines in place during the pandemic.

In a sit-down interview with 12 News’ Kim Kalunian Tuesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo addressed Rhode Island’s rising cases and hospital admissions, who had another urgent message to Rhode Islanders.

“Please, Rhode Island, hang in there, follow the rules,” Raimondo said. “We’re in a very dangerous spot right now, and if you could just reign it in, and follow the rules over the next few weeks, it would save lives and make a difference.”

The House task force says executives from Pfizer are unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting, due to a scheduling conflict, but are hoping to reschedule soon.

The meeting begins at 3 p.m. and will be aired live on Capital TV.

Representatives from Rhode Island’s hospital groups, Lifespan and Care New England, will virtually attend next week’s meeting.