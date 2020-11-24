CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI House creates coronavirus vaccine distribution task force

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Rhode Island House of Representatives Speaker nominee K. Joseph Shekarchi has put together a task force to help oversee the state’s implementation of coronavirus vaccine distribution.

The task force will ensure that vaccine distribution in the state is done in a timely manner following federal guidelines and that front-line workers, the health-compromised and the elderly are given access first.

“The stakes are very high here, and we need to do our absolute best with getting this vaccine to our population as quickly as possible,” Shekarchi said. “This is a time to come together, to work swiftly and carefully, and ensure that we vaccinate in a way that protects the most people and the most at-risk people as soon as we can.”

“Distribution of the vaccine will doubtlessly be complicated by the fact that it is coming out the midst of a surge that is already pushing the limits of our health care system and those incredibly dedicated professionals who work in it, as well as our communities,” he added.

The task force will be chaired by Rep. Raymond A. Hull (D-Dist. 6, Providence, North Providence). Other members of the task force are:

  • Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket)
  • Rep. Michael W. Chippendale (R-Dist. 40, Foster, Glocester, Coventry)
  • Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty (D-Dist. 35, South Kingstown)
  • Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls)
  • Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett)
  • Representative-elect Michelle E. McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton)
  • Rep. Mary Duffy Messier (D-Dist.62, Pawtucket)
  • Rep. Thomas E. Noret (D-Dist.25, Coventry, West Warwick)
  • Rep. David J. Place (R-Dist. 47, Burrillville, Glocester)

The number of patients in Rhode Island’s hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surged to the highest level since early May. According to the Health Department, there were 323 hospitalizations as of midday Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour