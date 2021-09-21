RI House COVID-19 task force to provide update on vaccine program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is set to meet Tuesday afternoon to hear an update on the vaccine program and other COVID-19 related matters.

Health officials will brief the house task force on a number of topics including the Delta variant, an update on school vaccines, mask mandates for healthcare workers, and vaccine mandates.

Among the topics also likely to be discussed is the news from Pfizer, seeking approval for its vaccine to be used in kids ages 5 to 11.

On Monday, Pfizer reported that in a trial of participants 5 to 11 years of age, the company’s vaccine was “safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses.”

The update will be delivered by R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, and Consultant Medical Director with RIDOH and Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine at Brown University Dr. Philip Chan.

There will be no public testimony at the meeting, which begins at 3 p.m. at the State House.