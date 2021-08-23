RI health officials warn of fake mask exemption form

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island public health officials are warning residents about a fake form circulating that gives the bearer a medical or religious exemption from coronavirus face covering requirements.

Officals in a tweet said the certificate even includes a state Department of Health logo.

The agency says the form was not developed by them or any official source, should not be filled out, and will not be accepted by any entity, as the form is not legitimate.

The agency did not say where the fake certificate originated. The state has recently been restoring mask mandates to stem the spread of the delta variant.