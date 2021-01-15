RI health officials to outline next steps in Phase 2 for vaccine distribution

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday morning, the Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is meeting to outline the next steps for Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution.

Sub-groups in Phase 2 have not been clearly defined yet, but as Target 12 reported earlier in the week, the state has a big task ahead of them when deciding who gets prioritized.

In last week’s subcommittee meeting, the group discussed how it may consider age, high-risk conditions, occupation, and geography when more clearly defining the sub-groups in the next phase.

There will also still be a focus on equity, plus ethnicity and socioeconomic status, according to the subcommittee.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott went over the subcommittee’s work so far in a meeting of the state’s House of Representatives Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

Alexander-Scott explained why figuring out how to prioritize certain occupations may pose more challenges than figuring out by age or where they live.

“If we look at age, the ability to reduce hospitalizations and deaths is high,” Alexander-Scott said. “To also operationalize it, the ability to do that is high, as we can easily see when someone’s date of birth is and whether or not they qualify, and the ability to message it to the population is high.”

“When we look at occupation, there are much more challenges involved with operationalizing it quickly, The operational feasibility is therefore related as low,” she continued.

“How are you going to decide, who are all of the grocery clerks that are out there?” Alexander-Scott asked, “And when people show up to get vaccinated, how do we verify that, and how do we capture and know that we’re getting 100% of the population?”

“Those types of questions are more challenging, We could, and we would, if we had to, but we had the opportunity to see, what are some other ways to have us be just as, if not more effective, but then also, operationalized easier, and then communicate it more easily,” she continued.

Alexander-Scott said looking at where someone lives is more operationally feasible in making population prioritization decisions like the state did with Central Falls in Phase 1.

“So this is a snapshot of how we are continuing to look at Phase 2, and how it’s going to get us to the outcomes of getting everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Alexander-Scott said.

The state has identified about 220,000 potential frontline essential workers that didn’t qualify for Phase 1, the biggest includes roughly 36,000 in the education sector.

Later Friday morning, the R.I. Department of Health will also provide an update on the state’s vaccination effort.