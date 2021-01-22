RI health officials to dive deeper into discussion on Phase 2 vaccine prioritization

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over a month into Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution, a state subcommittee is continuing discussions for who will be vaccinated in the next phase.

Friday morning, the Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee will hold its twelfth overall meeting, and sixth since the first vaccine was approved by federal regulators.

Subcommittee members will dive deeper into a discussion on the state’s Phase 2 population, which has not been finalized yet.

Last week, subcommittee members and members of the public provided feedback and comments on populations they believe should be prioritized to get the vaccine, including caretakers of those living with ALS, or people living with Type 2 diabetes.

The state has also previously identified about 220,000 potential frontline essential workers that didn’t qualify for Phase 1 — the biggest includes roughly 36,000 in the education sector.

Last week, the group reported it planned to review the data and subcommittee recommendations with the COVID-19 Vaccine Executive Steering Committee and determine if those were operationally feasible.

Friday, the recommended Phase 2 prioritization, including high-risk conditions to be considered, will be discussed by the subcommittee.

R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) Consultant Medical Director Dr. Philip Chan said Thursday he hopes to have Phase 2 plans finalized by next week.

The state is currently receiving about 14,000 first doses each week, meaning roughly 1.4% of the state’s population can be vaccinated weekly if supply does not increase.

Chan said the low supply has forced the state to take a step-by-step approach in deciding who gets immunized. He added the state currently doesn’t have enough doses to start vaccinating people 65 and older, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended last month.

Thursday, RIDOH updated its redistribution data after receiving this week’s shipment of vaccines, noting it had received more than 123,000 vaccine doses to date, but just 60,893 had been administered.

The latest meeting of the subcommittee comes amid a probe of the R.I. Attorney General’s office, who announced it is examining whether the state’s distribution of vaccines has resulted in any legal violations, as hospitals recently expanded eligibility to include people who don’t work directly with patients.

The inquiry, which a spokesperson for the office said is “not an investigation,” comes in the wake of news that the state’s largest hospitals started offering vaccines to some low-risk people with varying levels of involvement at the facilities. The group includes board members, trustees, administrators, people working remotely, and many others who don’t interact with patients.

Thursday, both hospital networks responded further about the criticism.

Care New England President and CEO Dr. James Fanale — whose hospital network includes Kent, Butler and Women and Infants — pushed back on the scrutiny and criticism, saying the board members who received vaccines at his organization are volunteers and thus eligible.

Lifespan spokesperson Kathleen Hart said Thursday the hospital prioritized staff and providers at the highest risk before “receiving clearance a couple of weeks ago” to offer shots to others, such as board members.

“Every employee is important to the operations of the system,” Hart said in a statement.