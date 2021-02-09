RI health officials, Raimondo to provide update on state’s vaccine rollout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is slated to join two of the state’s top health officials for a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s vaccine distribution.

The press conference starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be available on Raimondo’s official Facebook page. (It will also be live-streamed in the video player above. If you can’t see the player, click here.)

Looking forward to joining @LGDanMckee and @RIHEALTH’s Dr. Alexander-Scott and Dr. McDonald at 3:30pm today for a FB Live to answer your questions on the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch it live here: https://t.co/GLmsT6LZCA — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) February 9, 2021

Raimondo will be joined by Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott, Medical Director Dr. James McDonald and Lt. Gov. Dan McKee.