RI health officials hopeful to stay on schedule with vaccine distribution, despite storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials expect nearly 5,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to arrive Thursday, which will go to the remainder of the state’s hospitals not included in the first shipment on Monday.

“Fingers crossed, weather permitting,” Tricia Washburn, co-lead of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Workgroup, said in a virtual news briefing Wednesday.

Exactly 4,875 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are expected, according to Washburn, but the number of doses in each vial may vary.

The FDA is aware that some vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 Vaccine have contained extra product after five doses are obtained. The agency is working with Pfizer to determine the best path forward, and will share additional updates as we have them. https://t.co/0jiiyEmug7 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 17, 2020

In a tweet from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Wednesday night, the agency said it was aware “some vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 Vaccine have contained extra product after five doses are obtained.”

“At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue,” the agency said.

The FDA noted that since vials of Pfizer’s vaccine are preservative-free, “it is critical to note that any further remaining product that does not constitute a full dose should not be pooled from multiple vials to create one.”

The agency also tweeted it was working with Pfizer to determine the best path forward, and said additional updates are forthcoming.

Four days into Pfizer’s vaccine distribution in the United States, an independent federal advisory committee will review a second COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will hold an all-day open meeting to discuss emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Moderna, Inc., COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years and older.

The panel will make a recommendation to the FDA about whether or not it believes the agency should clear the vaccine for emergency use.

In Monday’s emergency virtual meeting of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Vaccine Sub-Committee, the group said it expected 10,725 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to arrive in week two of distribution, and 19,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, pending an EUA.

While more vaccines are on the horizon in the coming weeks, Rhode Island health officials are still trying to figure out exactly who can get the vaccine when beyond Phase 1.

Alysia Mihalakos, chief of the Health Department’s Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response and co-lead of the state’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Workgroup, says it is difficult to project.

“It is something that we so desperately want to be able to predict and provide, because it’s not just the members of the public and the individuals inside the priority groups who need that information, but all of our partners with whom we need to coordinate in order to execute this,” Mihalakos said in a press briefing Wednesday.

“So, we are pleading with our federal partners to try to solidify some of that information, even if it’s underestimating what it is that we might need, because we really need to have all of the pieces in place in order to be able to execute this strategy,” she continued.

State health leaders had similar frustrations during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, according to Mihalakos.

“It was a very stressful time, where we would receive information early in the week and it would say, ‘you’re going to receive X amount of vaccine next week,’ and then the following week would come and they would change the number, and then the amount that we actually received was a third number,” she recalled.

Mihalakos said what state health officials are hearing from federal partners changes every day.

“We emphasize with the frustration because it’s a very difficult situation to be in, to try to be building a really complex and comprehensive strategy with very little real and tangible information,” she added.

There are, however, some high-profile vaccinations in the near future.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence plan to be vaccinated publicly Friday.

President-Elect Joe Biden plans to get the vaccine next week.