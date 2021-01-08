RI health officials to define Phase 2 population for vaccine distribution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Almost a month after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Rhode Island, the state’s vaccine subcommittee is holding its first meeting of the new year.

Friday morning, Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is expected to provide an update on Phase 1, discussing how many have been given first and second doses to date, who has been vaccinated already, who is currently being vaccinated, and who will be vaccinated next.

The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) held a virtual briefing Tuesday, and said in Phase 1, outpatient providers like primary care doctors and dentists are next in line for the vaccine, along with people over the age of 75.

Health officials also said nursing home vaccinations are continuing over the next two weeks, followed by assisted living communities.

Additionally, the subcommittee is expected to define the Phase 2 population in its Friday morning meeting, as well as reviewing systems and processes that support vaccine administration.

Health officials said Tuesday while the state is in a good place, it is not receiving enough doses of the vaccine yet to stick to its timeline.

The health department said the state had received about 46,000 doses so far, but that it was difficult to receive and redistribute to partners in the same week.

Data released by the Health Department on Thursday showed 29,706 total doses have been administered, with 28,603 receiving their first dose, and just 1,103 fully vaccinated.

Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put out a message about Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which both require two doses. The agency said it was monitoring discussions about possibly splitting doses to vaccinate more people, but noted there is not yet data to support that’s safe.

In an interview on 12 News on Thursday, RIDOH’s Medical Director, Dr. James McDonald, said the state will follow the data.

“If we’re going to give you a vaccine, we’re going to make sure it’s safe and it’s effective,” McDonald said. “So, when we see the data in Rhode Island that it’s safe and effective, we’ll have that conversation with you and you won’t be surprised.”