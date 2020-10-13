CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI health officials cite 4 bars for COVID-19 violations

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Rhode Island bars have been forced to temporarily close after the state says they weren’t following COVID-19 regulations.

Tres Letras Hookah Lounge, Fish Co. Bar & Grill, Pregame Lounge all in Providence, and 7 Sisters La Cachimba Hookah Lounge in Cranston have all received Immediate Compliance Orders.

The four establishments are currently closed, pending meetings with the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Department of Business Regulation (DBR). Additionally, all employees of these businesses must be tested.

Inspectors say they found bars being accessible after 11 p.m., mingling customers being served at bars, failure to maintain separation at bars, and employees and patrons not wearing masks.

According to the state, restaurants can operate bars, but they must close by 11 p.m., and guests must be seated at bars with barriers between seated parties. Nightclubs cannot operate in Rhode Island at this time.

“We are taking a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to bars that, by blatantly flaunting Rhode Island’s COVID-19 requirements, are hurting the entire industry, are jeopardizing the safety of customers and communities, and are setting the whole state back in our work to prevent the spread of this virus,” Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said.

Deep cleaning will be required at all four bars in addition to keeping contact information for guests, screening employees and guests for coronavirus symptoms, and ensuring mask-wearing and social distancing.

“To the businesses throughout Rhode Island that are serving customers in a way that is responsible, healthy, and safe, thank you,” Alexander-Scott continued. “To the businesses that are not, serious consequences can be expected.”

To file a complaint about a business, call (401) 889-5550 or visit taskforce.dbr.ri.gov.

Providence

