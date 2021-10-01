RI health care vaccine mandate now in effect; hospitals prepared for potential impacts on care

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s vaccine mandate for health care employees at state-licensed facilities went into effect Friday morning.

The impacts of employees not complying, and subsequently getting terminated, may have ripple effects inside hospitals.

“We are just asking our community, particularly around our emergency department services for individuals who have early signs of not feeling well, to reach out to their primary care providers, before their condition escalates to need emergency level service,” Dr. Cathy Duquette, Lifespan executive vice president of quality and safety told 12 News on Thursday.

Leaders at Care New England say employees who had not been vaccinated as of Thursday were told not to come to work.

“We have made arrangements to do our best to adequately staff in their absence,” Dr. Raimond Powrie, Care New England’s chief clinical officer said.

Lifespan told 12 News 97% of its workers are vaccinated, and Care New England said earlier this week at least 95% of its workers got their shots.

Attempts to block the vaccine mandate failed in separate court proceedings this week, filed by a group of firefighters unions arguing the mandate was unconstitutional, then by a group of health care workers who argued there was no religious exemption.

Four Women & Infants employees that spoke to 12 News, for example, say they won’t get the vaccine for religious reasons, and add mask-wearing and twice-weekly covid testing should be sufficient.

The employees who are still standing their ground on saying no to the shot said nothing would change their minds to get the shot, even if it meant they could keep their jobs.

“I worked through this pandemic, keeping myself, my family, and my patients safe, and I was blessed with my immune system given by God, and I do not want to alter that at all. If I made it through this far, I will continue to take that risk,” Desiree Desvergnes, a nurse at Women & Infants said.

During a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said 86% of healthcare workers are vaccinated in Rhode Island, with full compliance expected Friday.

“There have been tens of thousands of health care workers that have tested positive, disrupting their ability to work and provide care. The approach with this vaccine requirement is to stabilize that,” Alexander-Scott said.