RI governor, Health Dept. to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Thursday, Raimondo announced eight more Rhode Islanders had died bringing the state’s death toll to 43. The deaths are being described as “COVID-19-associated” by the R.I. Department of Health.

She also announced 277 new positive cases for a total of 1,727 since March 1.

Alexander-Scott said the increase in positive cases is a result of expanded testing. She also said the most recent deaths were people ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s.

The person in their 20s who died had underlying conditions and lived in a group home, according to Alexander-Scott. This is the youngest person reported to have died due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

There are 160 patients currently in the hospital with COVID-19, of which 45 are in the ICU and 38 are intubated as of midday Thursday.

Raimondo said she signed a new executive order authorizing the health department to start creating regulations to enforce mandated quarantines, which will include a series of fines.

The governor expects the new regulations to be finalized in the next day or two and said she’ll provide more specifics. The penalties would only apply to future violators, not previous ones.

