McKee announces latest ‘RI Gives Vax Challenge’ milestone

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce Rhode Island has surpassed the latest “RI Gives Vax Challenge” milestone on Tuesday.

For every 5,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, $10,000 grants will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations that aided in the pandemic response and recovery.

By reaching the 15,000-dose milestone, McKee’s office says 15 nonprofits from across the state will receive $10,000.

McKee plans to make an announcement about the latest milestone during an event at The Elisha Project on Tuesday, a nonprofit which was among the first recipients of the Vax Challenge grant.

Grants are distributed through the newly created COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Fund, which has a starting budget of $750,000. It comprises of $500,000 from the state and $250,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation.