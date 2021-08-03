CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

McKee announces latest ‘RI Gives Vax Challenge’ milestone

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce Rhode Island has surpassed the latest “RI Gives Vax Challenge” milestone on Tuesday.

For every 5,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, $10,000 grants will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations that aided in the pandemic response and recovery.

By reaching the 15,000-dose milestone, McKee’s office says 15 nonprofits from across the state will receive $10,000.

McKee plans to make an announcement about the latest milestone during an event at The Elisha Project on Tuesday, a nonprofit which was among the first recipients of the Vax Challenge grant.

Grants are distributed through the newly created COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Fund, which has a starting budget of $750,000. It comprises of $500,000 from the state and $250,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com