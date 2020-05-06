RI Free Clinic to offer COVID-19 testing for uninsured Providence residents

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Thursday, the Rhode Island Free Clinic will be opening a free COVID-19 testing site in Providence for city residents who don’t have health insurance.

Drive-up and walk-up testing will be available by appointment only at 647 Broad St., across from the entrance of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital.

“The mission of Rhode Island Free Clinic has a special importance during this pandemic to serve vulnerable populations,” RI Free Clinic CEO Marie Ghazal said. “We encourage adults without health insurance who are concerned about their health to call the clinic to make an appointment for a test.”

Paolino Properties provided the space for the testing site at no cost in an effort to help the state ramp up testing and get a better idea of how many people are infected with the virus.

“I hope the location of this site on a major street and bus route will ensure that everyone in one of our most densely populated areas of the city who wants to receive a test can get one,” managing partner Joseph R. Paolino Jr. said.

“Testing is too important right now for there to be any barriers,” he continued. “This is a time when we must face our challenges by thinking outside the box and showing compassion to those in need.”

The testing site will be open Monday to Thursday from 1 – 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Those looking to get tested are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

Call (401) 92-COVID to make an appointment.

