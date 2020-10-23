CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI health officials fine, close 4 bars over alleged COVID violations

Coronavirus

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Rhode Island has fined and temporarily shut down four more bars over alleged violations of state rules meant to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Levels Lounge, LoVera V.I.P., Vibe Lounge & Hookah Bar all in Providence, and MamaJuana Restaurant in Pawtucket each received compliance orders and fines.

State health officials said Friday that inspectors found various violations at the establishments, including remaining open after 11 p.m.; allowing customers to mingle and be served at the bar; and employees not wearing face coverings.

The fines range from $1,050 to $2,450.

The businesses must undergo a thorough cleaning before they are allowed to reopen.

To file a complaint about a business, call (401) 889-5550 or visit taskforce.dbr.ri.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

