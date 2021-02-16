RI finds first cases of UK coronavirus variant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials announced Tuesday they have identified the state’s first cases of the new coronavirus variant associated with the United Kingdom.

The so-called “U.K. variant,” labeled B.1.1.7, was identified in three Rhode Island patients on Monday evening, the R.I. Department of Health said in a statement.

“One patient was in their 60s, one patient was in their 50s, and one patient was in their 20s,” Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said in a statement. Their cases are still under investigation, he said.

Massachusetts had already announced its first case of the U.K. variant on Jan. 17, and was up to 29 cases as of Sunday, though no cases had been identified in Bristol County.

Experts have said the U.K. variant is likely to become the dominant strain of the coronavirus across the United States over the coming weeks. Scientists in the U.K. have said it is more contagious and potentially more deadly than earlier strains of the virus.

The U.K. variant “is probably, best guess, about 5% of the infections right now in the country, but it will become dominant around the mid- to later part of March,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said Monday on MSNBC. “And in my mind that’s our deadline because by the time that happens we could start seeing really large spikes in cases.”

Wendelken said the Health Department’s State Health Laboratories had the patients’ samples sequenced by the Broad Institute as part of its genomic surveillance program. Funding for the program is provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement of the variant’s detection in Rhode Island, while not unexpected, will likely add to the pressure on state officials to ramp up a vaccination campaign that is currently the slowest among all 50 states.

“This is why we have to be careful right now, and this is why also we have a race to get as many high-risk people vaccinated as possible by mid- to late March,” Jha said. “That should really be a target goal for all of us.”

Rhode Island officials say they expect the state to start making progress once two new state-run mass-vaccination sites open Thursday, one at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence and the other at the old Citizens Bank call center on Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.