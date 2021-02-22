CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI field hospitals to close as new COVID-19 cases, admissions decline

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the state has seen a steady decline in new cases and hospitalizations.

In fact, hospital admissions are down 47% since last month, according to state officials. As a result, they announced Monday that the field hospitals in Providence and Cranston will once again be taken out of service.

The two facilities began accepting “low-acuity COVID-19 patients” in late November to ease the burden on hospitals and other health care centers.

The last day of patient care at the Rhode Island Convention Center will be Friday, Feb. 26, according to the Health Department, while the Cranston site is expected to shut down within the next two to three weeks.

Once all of the patients are discharged, each field hospital will be cleaned and sanitized, officials said, but the medical equipment and supplies will remain there in case another surge in hospitalizations requires them to be reactivated.

Health officials say since the field hospitals opened, they’ve treated a total of 633 patients: 444 at the Convention Center and 208 at Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.

