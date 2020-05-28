RI faith leaders argue it’s too soon to resume in-person services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While Catholic churches in Rhode Island look forward to resuming services this weekend, nine other faith leaders in Southern New England are vowing not to resume in-person services, arguing that it’s too soon to do so.

The faith leaders recently signed a letter saying they will continue, “remote worship in combination with a slow, incremental and cautious reopening for public worship.”

Bishop Nicholas Knisely, of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, says there are still too many unknowns surrounding the coronavirus, and he believes it’s best to wait to resume large, in-person services.

“We are all, the faith leaders who signed this statement, thinking cooperatively and collaboratively about what makes sense for us in this moment,” Knisely said. “There are particular concerns about being in an enclosed space for an hour or so. There’s been a number of super-spreader events that have been traced back to churches worldwide.”

Right now, Knisely said five people can gather for Episcopal services in Rhode Island. During Phase 2 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, he hopes to bump that number up to 10. In July, he’s recommending outdoor services – something he says they already do during the summer months.

“A lot of our churches are planning to worship that way through September. And in September, we will see where we are and where the guidance is at that point,” Knisely said.

Until then, Knisely said the Episcopal Diocese will continue to encourage virtual services. While he longs for the days of gathering in-person, he says right now, the focus should be on safety.

“I know I’m going to burst into tears the moment we all get to sing a hymn together again. But right now, to do that before we understand if it’s safe, before we understand how to keep people safe, it would be rushing back to normal before it was right to do that,” he said.

