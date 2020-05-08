RI face-covering order takes effect, but some police departments may not enforce

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A new executive order signed by Gov. Gina Raimondo goes into effect one day before Phase 1 of reopening Rhode Island’s economy begins.

Starting Friday, the order requiring face coverings to be worn in public places will be enforced. It’s an extension of Raimondo’s previous executive order mandating the use of face masks for employees of customer-facing businesses.

This latest order states, “any person who is in a place open to the public, whether indoors or outdoors, shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face covering unless doing so would damage the person’s health.”

Exceptions No person under two years of age or developmentally unable to comply Any person whose health would be damaged For people who can easily, continuously, and measurably maintain at least six (6) feet of distance from other people



When you need to wear a face covering at all times When you’re inside grocery stores, pharmacies or other retail stores When providing or using the services of any taxi, car, livery, ride-sharing, or similar service or any means of mass public transit When you’re within an enclosed or semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area



When the order was announced Tuesday, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott explained why the mask is a crucial barrier.

“It’s important to know that just one single cough can result in a person spreading 3,000 droplets,” she said. “The droplets are what the virus can be carried in and land on surfaces and other items or on people if you’re close enough.”

“We don’t want to be overly heavy-handed. Having said that, we want to get compliance,” Raimondo said on Tuesday.

Specific fines or civil penalties were not mentioned in the executive order but Raimondo said she plans to release more information on Friday.

In the meantime, a local police union says while they believe it’s good to encourage wearing masks, fining people for not doing so doesn’t sit right with them, adding that officers are already stretched thin as a result of the pandemic.

Warwick Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President Jedidiah Pineau posted a letter on the union’s Facebook page Thursday night, writing in part that officers “draw the line at the draconian measures Governor Raimondo has chosen.”

“We do not have time to be used to enforce Governor Raimondo’s order, which attempts to control the action of law abiding, tax paying individuals of our community. Especially when this order is questionably constitutional,” Pineau wrote in the letter.

Pineau said the union is reminding officers they have discretion, but “the last thing any of us need to do is kick the community when they are down,” adding people are already hurt financially during the pandemic.

