PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Data from the R.I. Department of Health shows the rate of positive COVID-19 cases and community transmission are continuing to decline.

However, the state has been leaning on hospitalization data as a more accurate way to measure the severity of the pandemic, especially amid the rise of at-home testing.

State health data shows as many as 612 were were hospitalized with the virus on Jan. 17 in Rhode Island’s hospitals. Weekly data has showed hospitalizations continuing to plummet, with Wednesday’s data showing 142 in the hospital with COVID-19.

Dr. Jeremiah Schuur, the head of Rhode Island Hospital’s emergency department, said he’s seen the changes firsthand.

“The good news is that the omicron surge has gone way down,” Schuur said. “If you remember, right before the new year and after the new year, we were seeing really rampant infection and that was leading to many patients coming to the hospital.”

Schuur said it was also a challenge amid hospital staff getting infected and being unable to come in to work.

He said the infection rates reported this week are about the same as what the Health Department was reporting in August.

“At that point, there weren’t significant concerns about hospital capacity, the state was open,” Schuur said.

Schuur said he and other emergency medicine doctors are not seeing as many COVID-19 patients, in part due to steps taken to preserve hospital capacity, including limiting surgeries and receiving help from the National Guard and FEMA.

“The hospital is functioning very well,” Schuur said. “What I observed on my shifts this weekend was that since the hospitals are not overwhelmed, we’ve been able to move patients through the emergency department extremely efficiently.”

Schuur said that has also translated to almost no significant wait times in the emergency department.

“Back at the end of 2021 and the beginning of January, we were routinely seeing waits of four, six, eight hours, for all sorts of conditions,” he said. “Over the last two weeks, most of the time the waits were 30 minutes or less.”

Schuur said the question moving forward will be hospital staffing.

“This is not an issue for any one hospital. It’s a national issue that we’ve seen staff leave hospitals,” he said, noting Rhode Island Hospital is actively recruiting and hiring.

Schuur also said there’s been minimal flu activity this season, likely as a result of masking and social distancing.

“We’ll probably see the delayed surge of the flu in the spring and early summer and some other respiratory viruses, which we actually saw last year, particularly in kids where there were a lot of respiratory illnesses in the late spring and early summer, which usually happen in winter,” Schuur noted.

Schuur believes Rhode Island Hospital is seeing about 20% fewer patients in the emergency department than doctors would’ve seen in the February before COVID.

He believes Rhode Islanders paid attention to healthcare professionals, who urged everyone to seek care in the right setting.