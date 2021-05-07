RI eases more restrictions, including restaurant capacity ahead of Mother’s Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is expanding capacity at restaurants just in time for Mother’s Day weekend as restrictions continue to ease with more people getting vaccinated.

Restaurants, stores, and other businesses are now allowed to open up to 80% capacity indoors.

Additionally, restaurants can operate at 100% capacity outdoors with three feet of spacing between each table, according to the rules laid out by Gov. Dan McKee and his administration.

“Mothers Day is coming up, and I’ve mentioned this many times to support our local businesses, reserve your lunch and brunch,” McKee said during Thursday’s COVID briefing.

While McKee called on people to make reservations at restaurants, he also encouraged continued vigilance.

“We continue to make these incremental changes as we lead up to Memorial Day weekend,” McKee said. “The variants are still a challenge, and we’re seeing that they are much more contagious and can impact people more than the first strain.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is joining area restaurant leaders at 12 p.m. in the city to celebrate the return of outdoor dining options, special events, and more.

“Downtown is open!” is the message from Elorza and others in the hospitality industry. They’re expected to touch on outdoor Al Fresco dining options, parklets, road closures, special events, and entertainment.

Last month, 12 News reported on the return of Al Fresco dining on Federal Hill with a few days of street closures for restaurants to expand their outdoor capacity. At the time, Elorza said he hoped they’d be able to expand the program to other parts of the city, giving restaurants a needed boost.

“Restaurants and small biz, they’ve been clinging on the last year, struggling to stay alive,” Elorza said. “We see this as an investment very much worth making and frankly an investment that will make dividends long into the future.”

Elorza’s office says these outdoor options will be in place for the spring, summer, and fall.

The change to 80% capacity also applies to gyms, offices, and places of worship among other industries. As for social gatherings, you can have up to 25 people indoors and 75 people outdoors.

On the current trajectory, the capacity limit for businesses and the social gathering limit will be fully removed on Friday, May 28.