RI eases more restrictions for restaurants, other industries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the vaccine rollout continues along with a steady decline in new coronavirus infections, the state can now start to open up more of the economy.

For those who want to go out to celebrate Saint Joseph’s Day, restaurants are just one of the many industries with newly relaxed restrictions.

Now, indoor dining and houses of worship can expand up to 75% capacity; catered events can have up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors; retail shops, gyms, and personal services are allowed greater flexibility; and venues of assembly can have up to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Social gatherings can also increase to 15 people inside and 50 people outside.

Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor also announced some hope in terms of bigger organized events returning like the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals.

“Starting May 1, events that seek approval for up to 1,000 participants may contact the DBR and they in tandem with RIDOH will review and approve proposals where the capacity in the given venue does not exceed 10%,” he said.

Pryor reiterated that the only way this will be possible is if the state continues to see a downward trend in coronavirus cases and an upward trend in vaccinations. He says this will be possible by people getting their shot when eligible and continuing to practice social distancing.

During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Dan McKee announced that all Rhode Islanders 16 years and older will become eligible to receive a vaccine by April 19.