1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

RI domestic violence hotline calls up 40% from last year

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Smartphone_167956

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The month of April saw a continued increase in phone calls to the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s helpline, the nonprofit said Thursday, with nearly 600 callers requesting emergency shelter.

Tonya Harris, the nonprofit’s executive director, said they’ve seen a 40% increase in helpline and hotline calls compared to the same time last year, and more than half of those calls led to housing referrals.

Harris said they’re working with Gov. Gina Raimondo to increase emergency shelter capacity throughout the pandemic.

“Finding a safe place to go has been a barrier for many victims and their children in their journey to safety, long before COVID-19, and these obstacles have been magnified by the current pandemic,” Harris said in a statement. “We are grateful to the governor and her team for working with us to meet survivors’ urgent needs during these unprecedented times.”

The expanded shelter service Harris said, “is a temporary solution for a long-term issue.”

“We must invest in lifesaving programs for survivors of domestic violence and their families that provide safety and shelter to victims in their darkest hour,” she said.

Harris said the court advocacy program, which supports domestic violence survivors, has seen a 46% decrease in services this April compared to last year. She said these services have been and are still available throughout the pandemic.

Domestic violence matters – including both temporary and long-term restraining orders, criminal arraignments and emergency child custody interventions – are still being heard at Noel and Garrahy Judicial Complexes.

Anyone who needs assistance can contact the state’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-494-8100 or visit the RICADV website.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com