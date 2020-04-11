RI doctor working in New York ER paints grim picture of COVID-19’s impact

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Dr. Whit Fisher is one of three Rhode Island emergency medicine doctors currently in New York City to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic there.

“I’ve seen sort of slices of things like this. There have been days when we are completely overwhelmed and really not sure where we are going to put the next person,” Fisher, an emergency room doctor at Rhode Island Hospital, said. “But this is not a slice. This is the whole pie, and a whole lot more.”

New York City is considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with 94,409 cases and 5,820 deaths reported.

Part of the reason Fisher decided to travel to New York is because he grew up there. During a Zoom interview on Friday, Fisher painted a grim picture of what it’s like inside the Queens emergency room, where he’s currently working.

“There are patients who are doing OK, but are too sick to go home,” he explained. “There are patients on pressure masks. There are patients who are intubated, who are incredibly sick, on the brink of death all the time. Some of them are quite young.”

Fisher also noted the huge contrast between the empty city streets of New York and the packed hospitals. He said inside the Emergency Room, they are forced to treat everyone as if they are COVID-19 positive.

He said he is fortunate to have enough personal protective equipment, adding that he is always dressed from head to toe in protective gear.

As someone who has been a doctor for almost two decades, Fisher said he is able to cope with situations like this. However, he fears for the patients, who he said are dealing with far too much trauma and stress in emergency room settings.

“There’s no trauma bay anymore because it’s full of ventilated people. So every sort of graphic, surgical procedure is done wherever there is a space in the hallway,” Fisher said. “So there are people seeing things they should never see. You can only imagine the trauma we are inflicting on these people if they live.”

Fisher made a point of noting that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on health or age, saying he’s seen young, healthy people struggle with the illness.

Within his hard-hit hospital in Queens, hundreds of people have been intubated. Fisher said less than 10 have successfully come off intubation, so far.

Fisher said he believes everyone will know someone who succumbs to the virus within the year. At this time, he said the most important thing people can do is be responsible members of society and continue to maintain distance from others.

“The one thing I would say to people in Rhode Island is if you give yourself a lot of false reassurances by saying, ‘Hey a lot of other people have to change the way they behave – I don’t,’ that may feel good for a minute or two. It may make your life easier for the next 10 or 15 minutes,” he explained. “But it is the wrong move. If you go light on science and a little too heavy on vindictiveness, you’re going to make bad decisions.”

