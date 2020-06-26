RI DMV extends July expiration deadlines

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders with licenses, registrations or other documents expiring in July now have longer to renew.

This comes after the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles extended the deadlines for those with expiration dates between March and June last month.

Driver’s licenses, permits, identification cards, vehicle registrations and inspection stickers with expiration dates in July are now valid for an additional 90 days or until Oct. 31, when applicable.

Rhode Islanders eligible for the extension are asked to delay visits for as long as practicable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers are reminded that renewing licenses or registrations, submitting CDL medical certifications, ordering custom plates, obtaining driver records, changing addresses, among others can be completed online.

