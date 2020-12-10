RI Dept. of Administration director tests positive for coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brett Smiley, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Administration, has tested positive for the coronavirus, DOA spokesperson Robert Dulski said Thursday.

Smiley immediately began quarantining after he was informed Monday that a close contact had tested positive, according to Dulski.

Dulski said Smiley was exposed this past weekend and he last saw Gov. Gina Raimondo in person during her briefing the previous Thursday.

“Director Smiley has been working from home for the past week and has had no close contacts in state government,” Dulski added. “He does not have any symptoms and will continue to isolate and work from home in accordance with Department of Health guidance.”