RI Democratic strategist under fire for tweet about Lindsey Graham testing positive for COVID

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Democratic Party political strategist Kate Coyne-McCoy is facing criticism for a tweet about Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham testing positive for COVID-19.
“It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid, right?” Coyne-McCoy posted on Twitter Monday night. “Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham.”
Graham became the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Coyne-McCoy’s tweet has since been deleted and she later posted an apology.
“I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret,” the tweet read.
Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairwoman Sue Cienki is calling for Coyne-McCoy’s immediate resignation over her post about Graham.
Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman Joe McNamara told WPRO the status of Coyne-McCoy will be reviewed and that “it was a purely stupid act.”
The South Carolina Republican said he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night” and went to the doctor Monday morning.
After being notified of his positive test, Graham said he would quarantine for 10 days.
“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do not,” he wrote on Twitter.