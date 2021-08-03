RI Democratic strategist under fire for tweet about Lindsey Graham testing positive for COVID

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about the United States-Mexico border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Democratic Party political strategist Kate Coyne-McCoy is facing criticism for a tweet about Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham testing positive for COVID-19.

“It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid, right?” Coyne-McCoy posted on Twitter Monday night. “Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham.”

Graham became the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Coyne-McCoy’s tweet has since been deleted and she later posted an apology.

I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret. — katecoynemccoy (@katecoynemccoy) August 3, 2021

“I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret,” the tweet read.

Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairwoman Sue Cienki is calling for Coyne-McCoy’s immediate resignation over her post about Graham.

Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman Joe McNamara told WPRO the status of Coyne-McCoy will be reviewed and that “it was a purely stupid act.”

The South Carolina Republican said he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night” and went to the doctor Monday morning.

After being notified of his positive test, Graham said he would quarantine for 10 days.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do not,” he wrote on Twitter.