CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force: ‘You should feel safe about the vaccine’

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The newly formed R.I. House of Representatives COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force met for the first time Wednesday.

Over a zoom call, the lawmakers spoke to the previous Director of the R.I. Department of Health Dr. Michael Fine, as well as the Dean of Brown’s School of Public Health Dr. Ashish Jha.

“We want you to understand that we’re going to make sure you get the vaccine, and we want you to feel safe about it,” Representative Raymond Hull said.

The over arching question is will Rhode Islanders feel like they can trust a COVID-19 vaccine?

Representative David Place asked, “why is it that we can have confidence in the fact that this was done in 10 months, versus eight to 10 years?”

“I think it’s a combination of luck, really hard work and a relatively easy virus to make a vaccine out of,” Jha responded.

The lawmakers wanted to make sure it was clear they will make sure the hardest hit communities in Rhode Island will not get left behind.

Dr. Jha explained to 12 News why people can not get the virus from the vaccine.

“It is physically impossible to get COVID from any of the vaccines that are being tested right now, certainly the two vaccines that have finished their clinical trials, the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine,” Jha said. “They don’t have any of the COVID virus in it, you can’t get COVID from it.”

“You cant get COVID from any of them, that’s going to be reassuring to people and it should help people feel better,” Jha added.

The members of the task force say they plan on meet again on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and this time they hope to hear from executives at Pfizer and CVS to talk about the distribution plan.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community