RI COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee to discuss J&J shots getting back into circulation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a federally recommended pause, Rhode Island is expected to resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, though shots are not back into wide circulation just yet.

On Monday, the R.I. Department of Health announced the state will resume offering the single-dose shot after a two-week pause.

The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is set to discuss the single-dose shot at its biweekly meeting Tuesday morning, likely discussing how it plans to resume its administration.

The subcommittee also plans to discuss continued efforts to vaccinate those living in high-density communities, as well as outreach to minority communities.

Appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will again be available on www.VaccinateRI.org this week according to the health department, and people can still make appointments by calling 211.

A Walgreens spokesperson told 12 News the pharmacy plans to “make Johnson & Johnson vaccines available early this week.” CVS also plans to resume usage of the shot.

The pause was announced April 13 after reports of six women developed a rare, but severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), up to two weeks after vaccination.

During the pause, the reports were reviewed by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Following additional reviews, by medical professionals and scientists at both agencies, the CDC and the FDA determined the vaccine’s benefits outweighed any potential risks, and it is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19.

According to federal health officials, about 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine were administered in the U.S. prior to the pause, while the health department said a little more than 31,000 doses of the single-dose vaccine were administered in Rhode Island.

According to the health department, there had been no reported cases of CVST among people vaccinated with the J&J shot in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island healthcare providers have been provided with information and guidance about CVST and appropriate medical treatment.

The health department said while the side effects of concern are extremely rare, both the FDA and CDC recommend people who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to immediately contact their health care provider.