RI COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee to discuss ‘booster surge planning’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is set to meet on Thursday, less than one day after the Food Drug and Administration expanded access to booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger people with underlying health conditions, and those in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19.

The third dose would be given six months after people in these groups received their second shot. It’s now up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to decide how and when the boosters would be distributed.

Booster surge planning is what the subcommittee will be discussing during their 7:30 a.m. meeting, along with reviewing guiding principles, equity in vaccine distribution, and the state healthcare worker vaccination requirement.

The FDA stopped short of the Biden-Administration’s original plan, which called for all Americans to get a booster shot eight months after their second one.

“One concern related to benefit-risk balance, in the general population of individuals, 16 years of age and older. And a second question related to the data and level of evidence to support the safety and effectiveness of a booster dose,” FDA Deputy Director Doran Fink M.D. said.

The FDA is still reviewing data regarding boosters of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, but that decision could come in the next few weeks.