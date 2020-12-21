RI COVID-19 Vaccine Sub-Committee to vote on using Moderna vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The second COVID-19 vaccine for Americans began being shipped to states across the country over the weekend.

After an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its overwhelming support to recommend emergency use for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to adults 18 years and older, the FDA granted an Emergency Use Authorization Friday night.

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) also voted to recommend the vaccine for emergency use.

The panel also voted to recommend frontline workers and people 75 and older should be next in line to get the vaccine.

Now there is one last hurdle before the vaccine can be administered in Rhode Island.

Monday morning, the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Sub-Committee is holding an emergency virtual meeting to go over over ACIP guidance for using Moderna’s vaccine.

Then, it will hold a vote to see if the vaccine can be used in Rhode Island’s Phase 1 population. As soon as that happens, Moderna’s vaccine could start being administered later Monday.

The vaccine is said to be just over 94% effective and requires two doses 28 days apart.

The company says it aims to provide 20 million doses of the vaccine before the year is over. Rhode Island is said to get 19,000 first doses in its initial shipment.

Last Monday, the sub-committee gave the green light to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the first shots were given to healthcare workers in some Lifespan hospitals that day.

Later in the week, the state learned its allocated supply of Pfizer’s vaccine was cut for its week two shipment, just as hospitals learned the vials contained one to two extra doses inside.