RI governor, health dept to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and the R.I. Department of Health will hold the daily briefing on Rhode Island’s coronavirus crisis at 1 p.m. Sunday.

WATCH RI CORONAVIRUS DAILY UPDATE: Gov. Gina Raimnondo and RI state officials’ daily briefing can be watched live on WPRI 12, here on WPRI.com, or on the WPRI 12 mobile app.

On Saturday, Raimondo announced three more deaths of elderly Rhode Islanders, for a total of 17 deaths since the first case was detected in Rhode Island.

The three people who died between Friday and Saturday included a woman in her 80s who lived at the Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, where dozens of people have become infected and there have been six deaths.

The other two people who died were a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s, according to Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. As of Friday, 12 nursing homes reported at least one confirmed case across the state.

There are now 806 positive cases in the state. Testing greatly expanded in the past week, and Raimondo said she encourages anyone who has symptoms and wants a test to get an appointment through a doctor.

The number of people in the hospital has jumped, and Raimondo said she’s closely watching the number as the state prepares to set up makeshift hospitals at the R.I. Convention Center, former Citizens Bank building in Johnston and a former Lowe’s store in Quonset.

Raimondo said no palms should be distributed on Palm Sunday, the holiday that marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians. Raimondo acknowledged it was hard not to be able to gather with faith communities, and encouraged people to join virtual church services.

This week also marks the start of the weeklong Jewish celebration of Passover, which begins Wednesday night.

