13 new deaths in RI Sunday; Governor, health dept. briefing at 1 p.m.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There were 13 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported Sunday, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health released ahead of the governor’s 1 p.m. briefing.

The briefing will air live on WPRI 12 and stream on wpri.com.

There were 230 new positive cases reported Sunday, representing a drop from Saturday’s 317. The numbers represent the second day in a row of declining numbers. Gov. Gina Raimondo has said Rhode Island will follow federal guidance related to starting to reopening the economy where there have been 14 days of declining cases.

The latest update comes after 19 more deaths of people with the virus were reported Saturday, the highest one-day total yet. Those deaths included ten people who were nursing home patients, a population where the vast majority of deaths in Rhode Island have occurred.

Raimondo said Saturday she would allow one type of business — garden centers — to reopen on April 27. She also said new restrictions would be put on big box stores that also have garden centers on Sunday to match the restrictions currently placed on the smaller stores.

On a conference call with reporters, Raimondo said she is aiming not to renew the stay-at-home order after it expires on May 8. She also backed off the state’s recently-released projection that more than 2,000 hospital beds will be needed by May 3, crediting Rhode Islanders’ adherence to the stay-at-home order.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

