No new coronavirus cases in RI overnight; 2,300 in self-quarantine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to announce Sunday that school districts are creating plans to provide free meals to students during next week’s coronavirus-related school closure, and continued urging Rhode Islanders to limit social contact.

During her daily news briefing on the outbreak, held Sunday at the R.I. Emergency Management Agency, the governor said no new positive cases had been discovered since Saturday, leaving the total number in Rhode Island at 20.

“There are going to be more cases,” she said. “This is just a pause. I fully expect at tomorrow’s press briefing there will be more cases.” Still, she called it a positive sign that the measures taken so far are “going to save lives.”

All public schools in Rhode Island will be closed next week, moving up their April vacations. Teachers, superintendents and principals will spend the time preparing distance learning plans in case the closure needs to continue further into March. Local colleges are also shifting to online classes, and many employees have been told to work from home.

In a change of plans, Raimondo announced all child care centers are being asked to shut down on Monday, a shift in policy from what was announced late last week. She said the decision was made as the nature of the outbreak has changed, and in a further effort to promote social distancing.

“If you remember nothing else about this press conference: stay home,” Raimondo said.

“The next two weeks are the critical time for us to pull together as Rhode Islanders and stay in the house — or go for a walk, it’s a beautiful sunny day — but stay away from other people and avoid large crowds,” she said.

The governor was flanked by the leaders of the Rhode Island National Guard and the Rhode Island State Police. “This is a full government response,” she said. “My entire cabinet is engaged in this and we are using every tool in our toolbox to properly address the crisis.”

