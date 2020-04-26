12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

11 more dead of COVID-19 in RI; governor’s briefing at 1 p.m.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eleven more people have died with COVID-19 in RI, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health, for a total of 226 deaths so far during the pandemic.

There were 310 new positive test results reported Sunday, and hospitalizations were slightly down again with 258 people currently battling the disease in a hospital.

The data was released ahead of Gov. Gina Raimondo and the health department’s daily briefing on the coronavirus in Rhode Island, set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

The briefing will air live on WPRI 12 and stream on wpri.com.

On Saturday, another 13 deaths connected to COVID-19 were reported, and there were 430 new positive test results. Hospitalizations were slightly down again, at 263 people in the hospital, leading Raimondo to say hospitalizations appear to be plateauing.

Even as the number of cases continued to rise, protesters came to the State House to demand Raimondo open back up the economy.

The protesters used her signature phrase during the pandemic — “knock it off” — against her, arguing her quarantine and stay-at-home orders are too extreme and harming the economy more than necessary.

Health care workers, in scrubs and masks, stood in counter-protest to the group.

Raimondo said she supported the group’s right to protest, but said if some were violating social distancing they were being “selfish.”

She has indicated she aims to gradually lift some restrictions after May 8.

Created by Shepard Fairey

Also on Saturday, Raimondo unveiled a new image created by Shepard Fairey, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, known for creating the Barack Obama “Hope” poster.

“This is for all of Rhode Island,” Raimondo said. “It’s time to be brave, it’s a time to be strong, it’s a time to dig deep and get through this as a community.”

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • TBD – Mass. Governor Baker Briefing
  • 4 p.m. – Coronavirus Question & Answer
  • TBD – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com