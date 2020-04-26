11 more dead of COVID-19 in RI; governor’s briefing at 1 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eleven more people have died with COVID-19 in RI, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health, for a total of 226 deaths so far during the pandemic.

There were 310 new positive test results reported Sunday, and hospitalizations were slightly down again with 258 people currently battling the disease in a hospital.

The data was released ahead of Gov. Gina Raimondo and the health department’s daily briefing on the coronavirus in Rhode Island, set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, another 13 deaths connected to COVID-19 were reported, and there were 430 new positive test results. Hospitalizations were slightly down again, at 263 people in the hospital, leading Raimondo to say hospitalizations appear to be plateauing.

Even as the number of cases continued to rise, protesters came to the State House to demand Raimondo open back up the economy.

The protesters used her signature phrase during the pandemic — “knock it off” — against her, arguing her quarantine and stay-at-home orders are too extreme and harming the economy more than necessary.

Health care workers, in scrubs and masks, stood in counter-protest to the group.

Raimondo said she supported the group’s right to protest, but said if some were violating social distancing they were being “selfish.”

She has indicated she aims to gradually lift some restrictions after May 8.

Created by Shepard Fairey

Also on Saturday, Raimondo unveiled a new image created by Shepard Fairey, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, known for creating the Barack Obama “Hope” poster.

“This is for all of Rhode Island,” Raimondo said. “It’s time to be brave, it’s a time to be strong, it’s a time to dig deep and get through this as a community.”

