RI Convention Center field hospital closing Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With Rhode Island hospital admissions down 47% since last month, state officials said the two field hospitals will be shut down.

The Ocean State has seen a steady decline in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state ramps up its vaccination efforts.

Friday is the last day of patient care at the Rhode Island Convention Center, according to the Health Department, while the Cranston site is expected to shut down within the next two to three weeks.

The two facilities started accepting “low-acuity COVID-19 patients” in late November to help ease the burden on hospitals and other health care centers.

Once all of the patients are discharged, each field hospital will be cleaned and sanitized, officials said, but the medical equipment and supplies will remain there in case another surge in hospitalizations requires them to be reactivated.

Health officials say since the field hospitals opened, they’ve treated a total of 516 patients.

Providence

