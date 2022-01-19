RI cities, towns to begin distributing free, at-home COVID-19 tests

If you test positive at home, who do you need to tell? It depends on where you live. (Getty Images)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island municipalities have announced more opportunities for residents to collect free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests this week.

Gov. Dan McKee recently announced the state received an additional 400,000 at-home rapid COVID tests.

McKee said 70% of the tests will be given to municipalities to hand out, while 30% will be distributed through community-based organizations.

12 News has compiled a list of test distributions cities and towns have posted. Don’t see yours? Email reportit@wpri.com.

Burrillville

The town’s police department shared its allotment of free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available for pickup at the Jesse Smith Library Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The supply is limited, and only two tests will be given to each person as supplies are available.

Central Falls

The city is handing out free at-home rapid COVID test kits for Central Falls residents outside of City Hall at Jenks Park on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4:30-6 p.m.

FREE AT-HOME COVID TEST KITS@GovDanMcKee & State are working to support RI's testing needs by supplying more test kits to our city. We'll be handing out free at-home rapid COVID test kits for CF residents outside of City Hall at Jenks Park on Thursday, January 20 from 4:30-6pm. pic.twitter.com/IQKu15cZlI — Central Falls (@CentralFalls_RI) January 19, 2022

East Providence

Mayor Bob DaSilva announced on Facebook Wednesday evening the East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency took possession of the city’s allotment of at home COVID-19 test kits.

The city plans on holding a drive through distribution event Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Pierce Memorial Field for East Providence families with school aged children, persons who are immunocompromised and residents ages 65 and older.

Jamestown

The town’s police department announced on Wednesday the town received 1,800 at-home COVID test kits from the state.

Following the recommendations of both Rhode Island and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the town said the kits will be distributed in the following manner:

Senior population: Kits will be distributed in cooperation with the Senior Director to residents currently receiving services through the Jamestown Senior Center. This will begin Thursday, Jan. 20 at noon during the lunch program at the West Street location.

Kits will distributed by police officers directly to the homes of seniors living within senior housing. This will begin Thursday morning.

School aged population: Kits will be distributed directly to parents at the Melrose and Lawn Avenue Schools. Any resident with a school-aged child (regardless of school) may pick up test kits directly in front of the Melrose and Lawn Avenue Schools. Police officers will distribute Kits during school pick up time (2:30-3 p.m.) on Thursday afternoon, Friday morning (7:30-8:15 a.m.) and Friday afternoon (2:30-3:00 p.m.).

Additional Kits: Any remaining kits shall be distributed to all others on a first come, first serve basis on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. at the Melrose School.

North Providence

The North Providence Emergency Management Agency announced the town will be distributing free Home test kits for COVID 19 to North Providence residents only, saying the “objective is to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus throughout the community.”

Town officials noted three distribution lanes will be set up with cones at the North Providence High School parking lot starting Thursday, Jan. 20 from. 3-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21 from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles are directed to enter the High School from the entrance on Mineral Spring Ave only and will exit onto Smithfield Rd. No one will be allowed to enter the lot from Smithfield Rd.

Every vehicle needs to show proof of North Providence residency (License, ID, or a Utility bill if the address is different on your license or ID).

The town notes each kit contains two tests, and those with one or two people in their household will be given only one kit. Those with more than two people will only be given two kits.

Pawtucket

The city announced Pawtucket residents in need of a test can visit Pawtucket Library or Senior Center starting Thursday, Jan. 20 during normal operating hours. Tests (one per person) are limited to Pawtucket residents only, and proof of residency is required.

Pawtucket has received take-home COVID-19 tests for our residents. If you are in need of a take-home test, please visit the Pawtucket Library or Senior Center starting tomorrow during normal their normal operating hours. pic.twitter.com/DX7BsVsRod — City of Pawtucket RI (@CityofPawtucket) January 20, 2022

Central Falls and Pawtucket

In partnership with R.I. Department of Health, PCF Development will be distributing free at-Home COVID test kits to Pawtucket or Central Falls residents at 44 Central Street in Central Falls on Thursday, Jan 20 from noon to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.