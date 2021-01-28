RI cities and towns rush to sign up seniors for COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island cities and towns will have a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for people 75 and older this weekend, and appointments are filling up fast.

In fact, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi’s office said each of the city’s 390 slots were booked within a half-hour of the web page going live at 2 p.m. Thursday. Earlier in the day, an automated call from Picozzi gave seniors directions on how to sign up.

The R.I. Department of Health announced Thursday that Rhode Islanders ages 75 and older who live at home would be eligible to get vaccinated by appointment only starting this weekend. How qualified residents were notified and appointments were booked was left up to the individual municipalities.

Each city and town has been allocated a certain number of doses, which will be administered at five regional vaccine clinics in Providence, East Greenwich, Bristol, Smithfield and Narragansett.

Some municipal leaders tell 12 News they plan to open their own clinics in the coming weeks.

Here’s what we know so far:

Barrington: 80 doses will be administered Monday at Quinta-Gamelin Community Center in Bristol. Officials say they sent out a flyer and signed seniors up in person and over the phone. All of the slots have been filled.

Cranston: 390 doses will be administered Feb. 1–3 at Swift Community Center in East Greenwich. Mayor Kenneth Hopkins says residents must pre-register by calling Cranston Senior Services Center at (401) 780-6000 on Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Priority will be decided by date of birth, so a government-issued ID and proof of residency must be provided. Those who qualify will be contacted on Saturday or Sunday to schedule an appointment.

East Providence: The city used the Rhode Island Special Needs Registry to identify vulnerable members of the population to receive the vaccine. Those who are not registered will be contacted by a city employee in the coming days. Learn more here.

Newport: 120 doses will be administered at Quinta-Gamelin Community Center in Bristol. Officials say they’re reaching out to seniors and encouraging them to sign up through an existing emergency alert database.

North Providence: Shots will be administered at Neutaconkanut Recreation Center in Providence. Residents can sign up online, and the city is contacting people through the senior center’s call list. More information here.

Pawtucket: Shots will be administered at Neutaconkanut Recreation Center in Providence. The city says it’s sending out robo-calls to notify residents, and people can call the BEAT COVID-19 Hotline at 855-843-7620. Learn more here.

Providence: 850 doses will be administered at Neutaconkanut Recreation Center. Community health centers are calling patients to schedule appointments.

Scituate: The vaccine will be administered at the Scituate Senior Center beginning the week of Feb. 14, according to the town. All seniors will be notified and given the opportunity to be immunized.

Warwick: 390 doses will be administered Feb. 1–3 at Swift Community Center in East Greenwich. While all of the appointments have already been booked, Picozzi encouraged those who didn’t get one to keep checking the city’s website for future announcements.