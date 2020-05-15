RI chief justice orders courts to stay closed until June

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s chief trial justice has ordered emergency measures at state courthouses to continue until at least June 1.

“The public health crisis arising from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic occurring across the world has forced society to adapt quickly to a new set of social standards in order to protect and preserve our communal health and welfare,” Rhode Island Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell began in a court executive order released Friday.

A previous order, issued March 16, was set to expire on Sunday. An order at the beginning of April shuttered the Noel Judicial Complex in Warwick after a law enforcement member who’d entered the building tested positive for the virus. Most matters had been moved to main court buildings in Providence.

Friday’s new order decreed that the McGrath Judicial Complex in Wakefield and the Murray Judicial Complex in Newport will both remain closed until September 8.

The judiciary is encouraging remote or virtual measures where possible for all court services and operations for the near future, rather than in-person hearings.

The judicial complexes remaining in operation will be screening visitors, asking them if they have had any recent symptoms or indications of the coronavirus, and everyone will be expected to wear a mask or face covering. However, if a judge wishes, witnesses may remove coverings during court testimony.

Criminal cases for the Rhode Island Superior Court originally scheduled between March 16 and August 1 are being continued to after August 1. Civil jury trials are also being pushed back to August 1.

Bench trials may be conducted virtually or remotely through teleconference as long as parties involved consent and public access is allowed. In-person bench trials may begin June 1.

Grand juries can resume starting Monday, May 18, if sufficient social distancing can take place between jurors, attorneys, staff and witnesses.

Motions to evict tenants can be filed starting on June 1.

“These measures are no longer emergent in nature but reflect the necessities of the times,” Suttell’s order said.

