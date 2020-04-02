Two more nursing home residents die of COVID-19; RI up to 657 cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Thursday two more Rhode Islanders with COVID-19 have died since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 12.

The new deaths were both women, in their 80s and 90s, respectively. They were both residents of the Golden Crest Nursing Center in North Providence, according to spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

There are 91 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive test results to 657 Rhode Island residents.

There are now 72 people hospitalized, up from 60 on Wednesday. Gov. Gina Raimondo has said she is particularly watching this number, as the state prepares for a possible surge of cases that overwhelms hospital capabilities.

The Department of Health also announced a significant expansion in testing, allowing all people with symptoms to get tested. Patients still need to call their doctor to get an appointment for a test.

Previously, tests were being prioritized for certain populations including health care workers and nursing home residents.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said her goal was to do 1,000 tests a day by Thursday. Multiple drive-through testing sites have been set up, including at the state colleges.

Raimondo did not hold her usual daily press conference to announced the numbers, but instead had a more casual sit-down question and answer session with Rhode Island kids. Her husband Andy Moffit read questions submitted by children, which she answered live on air.

Raimondo said in response to a question from an East Greenwich 7th-grader that she does not expect to order that gatherings become any smaller than five people.

In addition to the order on gatherings, the governor has put in place a stay-at-home order (with exceptions for going to the store, medical appointments or work), and an order for all people traveling to Rhode Island from out-of-state for non-work purposes to quarantine for 14 days.

