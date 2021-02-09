RI begins easing COVID-19 restrictions for funeral homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Losing a loved one is difficult enough, but to not being able to formally mourn their loss is something many never experienced prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s something that Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association President-elect Allan Bellows said has been difficult for families across the state.

Bellows said wakes, funerals and celebrations of life all help those who’ve lost a loved one begin their healing process.

“It helps you sort of know that everything’s going to be OK and you can get through these sorts of difficult times,” Bellows said. “When you have restrictions in place where that’s not available, it does take an effect on people’s mental health as they grieve.”

Director of Menard-Lacouture Funeral Homes Craig Lacouture said he, along with other funeral directors, has seen first-hand the effects the restrictions are having on grieving families.

“We on a daily basis deal with very sad and difficult situations that people find themselves in,” Lacouture said.

He said one of the most difficult challenges he’s had to face as a director is explaining the ceremony restrictions to grieving families.

“When someone passes away, people want to hear from the funeral home what they can do for them,” he said. “One of the last things people want to hear is what they can’t do.”

Bellows said when the state’s three-week pause was put in place last November, funeral homes were required to scale back ceremonies.

“You could only have private-family viewings of up to one household at a time within a funeral home,” Bellows said, adding that only five people were allowed inside the building at a time.

“If a family didn’t belong to a house of worship or they were non-religious, we weren’t able to provide a venue for a live-stream service,” he continued.

Last week, the state eased some of its restrictions on funeral homes, which can now one again hold public visitations and services.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said a maximum of 15 people are allowed to be inside a funeral home at a time and up to 25 people are allowed to attend an outside ceremony or visit the burial site.

“We want to try and give them as much normalcy as we possibly can within parameter of keeping everyone safe,” Bellows said.

Bellows said he’s been part of a constant partnership with the Health Department and Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office regarding the restrictions.

“They seek our input about different things, and we offer it, and they take everything in suggestion and then come out with the guidance based off of that,” Bellows said.

Bellows said some funeral homes are offering live streaming services or are using the radio so more people can attend both the wake and funeral in their car at a safe distance.